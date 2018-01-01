Kanye West predicted Kim Kardashian would have 'nip slip' at Christmas party

Kanye West was "satisfied" when his wife Kim Kardashian had a "nip slip" at their annual Christmas party.

The couple went all out with a Winter Wonderland-themed party held at their Calabasas, California home on Christmas Eve (24Dec18), with guests including family members like Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and other A-list attendees such as Jennifer Lopez, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, and John Legend.

Kim wore a gorgeous white gown with spaghetti straps to the bash, and after she went sledding down some fake snow with her old pal Paris Hilton, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction involving her dress - little to Kanye's surprise.

"I know, I know, I know," said Kim in a video shot at the party by Spaghetti Boys founder Kerwin Frost, as she covered herself in a faux fur coat. "I just gotta adjust myself. We were on the hill and it all came out, you know?"

Kanye then added: "She had a nip slip at the Christmas party. I was waiting for the nip slip and now I'm satisfied!"

In addition, Kerwin interviewed a number of other guests at the shindig, often stopping to ask about their favourite Christmas memories and traditions.

And at one point, Kim stopped the interviewer to tell him that her daughter North, five, was a bit confused as to why he was wearing a Santa Claus suit to the event.

"North goes, 'Mum, there's someone that's not Santa here. That thinks they're Santa," the 38-year-old said. "And I was like, 'No no no. He's fine because Santa's really busy... he's in the North Pole right now, getting everything ready.'"