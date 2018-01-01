Angelina Jolie glad her children aren't exposed to Facebook rumours

Angelina Jolie is happy her children are not on Facebook as she worries they'll see fake news about their family.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday (28Dec18), Angelina revealed that none of her six kids, Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, and Knox, 10, are on the social media site.

"I'm not on Facebook and none of my children are on Facebook," she said. "Nobody's even asked to be. We're the last family that hasn't gone on Facebook."

The 43-year-old actress's divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt has regularly been in the news since they announced their split in 2016, and several stories have focused on the former couple's relationships with their children and potential custody arrangements. Angelina explained that her offspring's lack of interest in social media is a relief as she worries false stories about their family will upset them.

"We talk about social media, and here's the truth," she added. "My children have seen things about themselves even from what's considered serious news people that are inaccurate. So my children have a very odd sense of who's telling the truth and what is the truth and what they actually believe or trust."

However, she confessed neither she nor Brad are able to rigidly police what their kids see online.

"I think like most parents we try our best to insert good stuff and we can't control everything that they're exposed to," the Maleficent star lamented. "You try, but there are certain realities to teenagers. Also, you know our generation doesn't understand half of what they're doing with their tech, so they can get around us pretty easily."

The Hollywood superstar was acting as Today's guest editor, and helped produce a show focusing on her passions of helping refugees and ending sexual violence against women and children.