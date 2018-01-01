Sandra Bullock connected with Bird Box character over parenting fears

Sandra Bullock has described how her Netflix movie Bird Box reflects her own anxieties about keeping her children safe.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently promoting the post-apocalyptic thriller, in which she plays a woman named Malorie who, along with her two children, has to hide from an entity that takes the form of people's worst fears.

Malorie and her kids must escape the evil that chases them but are forced to complete the trip blindfolded. The stress of the fearful situation leaves the mum desperate to protect her youngsters from the evil outside their house, with Sandra now admitting to reporters at People.com that the horror story reflects her own real-life parenting fears.

"You get so good at saying no and you're so panicked about everything," the 54-year-old said. "You literally have to stop and say, 'Why did I just say no? Why don't we just play hooky from school one day and just go enjoy life?' I'm constantly having to override my fear."

Sandra is the adoptive mother of son Louis, eight, and daughter Laila, six.

And the Gravity actress, who has earned rave reviews and a host of new fans on social media for her latest role, also revealed she worked closely with an instructor to learn how to move and react without her eyesight for the Susanne Bier-directed project.

"I said, 'What is it that the (blind) community wants represented on screen?'" she continued. "'He said, 'I'd like for us to finally see our abilities rather than our (dis)abilities.' It's mind-blowing what abilities they have even though they don't have their sight.

"In the few times that we met, (we) were able to take away a few lessons like if we were blindfolded we could walk in this room, we could tell you where the people were, where the walls were if there was an object there."