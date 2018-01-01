Vincent Cassel and new wife expecting their first child - report

Actor Vincent Cassel and his model wife Tina Kunakey are reportedly expecting their first child months after tying the knot in August (18).

The Black Swan star joined his new wife for a vacation in Orly, France earlier this week (ends28Dec18) and during their trip, Tina reportedly debuted her baby bump.

Cassel and Kunakey have yet to comment on the baby rumours, but if they are true this will be the third child for the actor, who shares two daughters with actress ex-wife Monica Bellucci.

The 52 year old and Tina began dating in 2016 and confirmed they were marrying with the release of their joint Vanity Fair Italia cover in August, when they declared their love in a feature for the magazine.

"It's a promise we make before we create a family together," Vincent told the magazine when he was asked about the union. "It's thanks to the children, especially my daughters, that I learned the most. They helped me understand who I am."

And although Vincent reportedly expressed his desire to start a family with Tina, his wife revealed she didn't know if she was ready to get pregnant so soon.

"I have not thought about it yet," she said.

In the interview, Vincent also revealed he didn't think he would marry again following his divorce from Monica, his wife of 14 years.

"I thought, 'I was married, I have two little girls, I did what I had to do; henceforth I will be single'," he said. "It was fun but after a while I realised that my life was empty. I did not expect to meet someone, but it happened..."