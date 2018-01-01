Darren Criss keen to take college pals to Broadway

Former Glee star Darren Criss is hoping to reteam with the students he launched theatre troupe StarKids with for a new Broadway musical.

The actor became a viral sensation when he posted his A Very Potter Musical Harry Potter spoof with StarKid Productions online in 2010, before his career took off, when he was studying at the University of Michigan.

The show helped turn young Darren into a star and he still checks it out online from time to time, so he will always stay true to his roots.

"In our senior year at the acting conservatory we did a parody of Harry Potter," he recalls. "I wrote a lot of the songs, like, a week before we did it. We did three shows and didn't think twice about it. We filmed it and made a DVD. It was horrible quality and you can't hear anything.

"We graduate and we all want a copy of that DVD... At the time, YouTube is new, so we made a link for everybody and saved money. I sent it out in an email and within a week we had a viral hit on our hands. I'll have you know it was terrifying because nobody was supposed to watch this! If I knew people were gonna see this I would've edited it better or tried to colour correct it.

"Even now I go back to that video and it looks like that kid from that Versace show (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, American Crime Story). It changed my life. It was the number one viewed and subscribed channel in over 50 countries around the world. I was getting flown out to places and we were getting all these calls."

The success turned Darren's life around and now he'd like to regroup StarKids for a Broadway show.

"I was not going to do the acting thing; I was gonna be a composer," he adds. "But then the audition for Glee came... StarKids is still around and we just finished our 13th show. I'd love to write a Broadway musical with the StarKids folks."