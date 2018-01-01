Sandra Bullock needed a hug from co-star to get through tough Bird Box scene

A hug from castmate John Malkovich helped Sandra Bullock channel the emotion she needed for a difficult scene in new thriller Bird Box.

The Oscar winner admits acorns dropping on a tin roof above her made it difficult to focus on her performance opposite love interest Trevante Rhodes, but veteran Malkovich knew just what she needed to get through the sobbing scene.

"We were in this house and it had a tin roof," the actress recalls. "I'm doing this scene, where I have to remember what I experienced watching my sister die. I would be in the middle of it telling this to Tre and he would be listening intently and then an acorn would drop on the ceiling.

"It was like raining acorns and I just couldn't do the scene. Then, out of the blue, John Malkovich comes around the corner and puts his arms around me really tight and just holds me for, like, a few seconds and walks off.

"He just took the shut down away and then the waterworks came (for the scene)."

Bullock and Malkovich's apocalypse thriller began streaming on Netflix just before Christmas and has become one of the biggest hits of the holidays, receiving rave reviews and multiple views.

The Speed star's portrayal of a desperate, blindfolded mum trying to find a colony of humans following a horrific global event has also inspired a series of memes.

The movie was watched by over 45 million people in its first week, breaking Netflix streaming records.

A new post on the company's Twitter account reads: "Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box - best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!"