Downton Abbey star Jim Carter & Twiggy lead Queen's New Year's Honours list

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter and 60s 'It' girl Twiggy have been saluted in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours list.

Actor Carter, who plays butler Charles Carson in the period drama, has been awarded an OBE for his services to drama, three years after his wife, Imelda Staunton, was handed a CBE.

The 70 year old admits the best thing about his royal honour is getting to celebrate it with his 99-year-old mother.

"I’m sure it’s in recognition of the popularity of Downton and also, personally, I like to quietly take it as a thank you for what Downton has allowed me to do in terms of work for charity and fundraising," Carter says.

Meanwhile, Twiggy, real name Lesley Hornby, has been handed the title of Dame in the New Year Honours list for her services to fashion, the arts and charity.

"I am very honoured," she tells Press Association. "The hardest thing has been keeping it a secret, because we’ve known for about three-and-a-half weeks."

Former Monty Python star Michael Palin and Pink Floyd's Nick Mason have also been named on the list.

Palin, 75, has been handed a knighthood for services to travel, culture and geography following his successful second career as a travel writer and globe-trotting television presenter, while rocker Mason will pick up a CBE medal in 2019 for services to music.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Christopher Nolan and composer Nitin Sawhney have landed CBEs, rocker Mike Peters picks up an MBE, bestselling His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman has received a knighthood and Glenda Bailey, the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar, has been made a Dame for her services to journalism, the Great Britain campaign and UK prosperity.

Others honoured include Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti, children's author Julia Donaldson, actresses Sophie Okonedo and Thandie Newton, guitarist Gordon Giltrap, and singer David Grant, while Canadian author Margaret Atwood becomes a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour - a special award held by only 65 people at any one time.