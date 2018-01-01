Kevin Spacey keen to avoid court appearance over sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey is hoping to skip a court appearance in Massachusetts, where he's scheduled to face sexual assault charges next month (Jan19).

The actor's lawyers have asked a judge to allow The Usual Suspects star to give his arraignment in Nantucket District Court on 7 January a miss.

The reason was not disclosed and the judge has yet to rule after prosecutors urged him to deny the motion, according to Boston Globe sources.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino insists Spacey’s appearance is required under state rules for criminal case procedure.

The Oscar winner is charged with indecent assault and battery following claims he groped an 18 year old in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016.

Heather Unruh, an ex-reporter for Boston's WCVB network, went public with the accusations in November, 2017, when she staged a press conference detailing the alleged incident, during which the Oscar winner purportedly plied her teenage son with alcohol after meeting him at a bar on Nantucket Island in July, 2016.

She admitted her kid had lied about his age to Spacey as he had yet to reach the legal drinking age of 21, but claimed the actor took advantage of the youngster and groped his genitals without consent.

She reported the alleged misconduct to police, who launched an investigation into the story, and on Monday (24Dec18), it was revealed Spacey had been formally charged, according to the Boston Globe.

Spacey has yet to directly address the allegations, but shortly after the charges hit headlines, he shared a link on his Twitter account for a YouTube video, in which he reprised his House of Cards character, scheming politician Frank Underwood, who was killed off for the show's sixth and final season following the actor's initial sexual misconduct scandal.

In the footage, titled, "Let Me Be Frank", he appears to make reference to the multiple accusations of inappropriate behaviour that have emerged against him since October, 2017.

"I know you what you want. You want me back," Spacey says, as Underwood. "Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved... But you wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn't rush to judgements without facts, would you? I'm not gonna pay the price for the things I didn't do."

A representative for Spacey has yet to comment on the bizarre video or the criminal proceedings.

British police are also reportedly looking into claims the 59 year old sexually assaulted a man in London in 2008.