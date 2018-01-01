Jake Johnson doesn't want to play Spider-Man in live-action movie

Jake Johnson has no desire to star as Spider-Man in a live-action film.

New Girl actor Jake is one of the many actors to voice Peter Parker in new animated flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with Chris Pine and Nicolas Cage also lending their vocals.

Other than 2017's The Mummy with Tom Cruise, Jake has generally steered clear of big blockbusters - something he'd stick to if he was ever offered the chance to really slip into Spider-Man's web-slinging suit.

"I genuinely love this movie. I hope there's a bunch more, and I really want to keep playing Peter," he told Vulture. "People ask me, 'Did you ever want to be a live-action Peter Parker?' Are you kidding me? These actors live in a gym and wear really uncomfortable tights for 14 hours a day. And it's not like you're doing some very fun acting. Shooting is a real drag. Then you do press for five months? I don't think I could get it."

As well as acting work, Jake is a keen writer and producer. For his latest job, upcoming Netflix series Hoops, the 40-year-old had both his acting and producer hat on.

But apart from his work on the basketball-based show, where Jake plays a foul-mouthed high school coach, the actor has been enjoying a Hollywood hiatus.

"It's been good. I haven't taken an acting job in the last 12 months. I don't have a great game plan on it," he shrugged. "For me, it's all gonna be based off the talent involved.

"In Spider-Verse, I realised how nice it was working with super talented people. If I'm not the writer, I don't want to be worried about the script. If I'm not the director, I don't want to be worried about the coverage. If I'm just acting, I want to really worry about my part. What was nice about Into the Spider-Verse was I was doing my job and I could look over and be like, 'You guys happy?' If I got a thumbs up, I'd go home. I like that acting."