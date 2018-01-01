Lin-Manuel Miranda felt spoiled as a theatre actor working on Mary Poppins Returns

Theatre star Lin-Manuel Miranda has had a “joyous transition” to film by working on Mary Poppins Returns.

The actor plays Jack, a cockney lamplighter and former apprentice of Bert (Dick Van Dyke) from the original film, alongside Emily Blunt who plays the titular character.

Miranda is best known for creating and starring in Broadway smash Hamilton, which has won numerous awards and is credited as a pop culture phenomenon, but found it easy to adapt his theatre background in order to work on the Disney flick.

“The only difference is that you finish a musical number and you have to wait for a year and a half for the audience, as opposed to the instant gratification of a theatre ovation,” he laughed during an interview with SciFiNow magazine. “But that is also the joy of it. We rehearsed for three months before we started shooting anything and so I feel spoiled as a theatre actor sort of transitioning to film, three months is actually more than we got to rehearse Hamilton.

“Rob (Marshall, director) comes from the theatre as well and he really runs it like you are putting on a musical. And so it’s been a very joyous sort of transition to film.”

Miranda has already impressed in his Mary Poppins Returns role, having been nominated in the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at the forthcoming Golden Globe Awards.

And of the fun-loving part he plays, the 38-year-old composer insisted the experience went far “beyond dreams”.

“Who dreamed there was going to be a sequel to Mary Poppins?” he asked. “And much less that you are going to get to be in it, singing and dancing with Mary Poppins and dancing on lamp posts, while BMX bikers are riding by doing stunts and you are a balancing a flaming stick on the end of your foot? That’s an audacious dream to have.”