Keira Knightley thought OBE letter was a tax demand

Keira Knightley feared her OBE letter was a tax demand and didn't open it for days.

The actress picked up her Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on 13 December (18), and tells chat show host Graham Norton she stalled opening the letter that revealed she had been chosen for the high honour because she thought it was a nasty note from tax collectors.

"I didn’t open the envelope for about three days," she says. "It was from the Home Office and it was terrifying because I thought I was in trouble with tax and that I had messed it up and that they were going to take away the house. So, I hid the letter!

"After three days, I thought, 'I am a mother, I am responsible and I am going to confess to my husband that I’ve messed up', so I opened it and it was a prize!"

Keira was also in for a shocking surprise when she locked lips for a scene with her onscreen husband Dominic West in their upcoming biographical film Colette, revealing the kiss was far from sexy.

"He had to wear a fat suit, which was problematic for him in 40 (degree) temperatures, so they created a cooling system inside, so it looked like he had a colostomy bag on the side," she recalls. "Dominic is a very sexy man and he had to wear the suit, the bag and had horrific facial hair.

"I had been quite excited at the prospect of kissing such an attractive man at the beginning, I thought it would be quite nice, but it was sort of like kissing a walrus!"

Colette, which also stars Aiysha Hart, Eleanor Tomlinson and Fiona Shaw, reaches U.K. theatres in January.

Keira's interview was taped for Norton's New Year's Eve special, which airs in Britain on Monday (31Dec18) and also features Guy Pearce, Catherine Tate, Olivia Colman, Nicholas Hoult, and singer Rita Ora, who impressed the host and his guests by showing off her party piece and belching the alphabet.