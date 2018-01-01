Driver accused of killing Sarah Hyland's cousin faces additional manslaughter charge

A drunk driver accused of killing Sarah Hyland's cousin is facing additional manslaughter and assault charges.

The Modern Family star’s 14-year-old cousin, Trevor Canaday, died earlier this month in Omaha, Nebraska, after Jeffrey Eggeling ran a red light at an intersection and reportedly collided into a vehicle being driven by Hyland's uncle on 1 December (18).

The Douglas County Attorney in Nebraska has already filed three felony counts against Eggeling, and now he will face additional charges of manslaughter and assault.

“The actions were so egregious that we felt we would add these additional charges. The law supports us to add these additional charges,” said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Eggeling could face more than 90 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

According to police documents obtained by People, the driver had a blood alcohol concentration of .103. – the legal limit for driving under the influence is .08.

The police report also stated that officers could smell “the odour of alcoholic beverage” on Eggeling, who also had “slurred speech” at the time.

The collision caused Canaday to be ejected from the vehicle. He later died after being transported to a local hospital.

The teemager’s father, who was driving, suffered head and facial injuries during the crash and is still recovering.

Eggeling remains in jail on a $750,000 (£590,000) bond as he awaits trial.

Not long after the crash, Hyland announced the tragic news that her cousin had died.

“This is my 14-year-old cousin Trevor,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries.”

Along with the message, the 28-year-old star provided a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Trevor’s mother and sisters to raise money for funeral and medical costs – though some criticised the actress, who is rumoured to make $100,000 (£78,000) per episode of Modern Family.