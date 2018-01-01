Kelly Brook hopes to front sexy calendars well into her forties

Model Kelly Brook has vowed to keep her day job as a calendar pin-up well into her forties.

The British beauty, who was once crowned For Him Magazine's (FHM) Sexiest Woman Alive, turns 40 next year (Nov19), but insists growing older isn't going to stop her from getting in front of the camera and bearing her famous killer curves.

Although Kelly admits she did not feel comfortable in her body while photographing her 2019 calendar in March (18), citing weight gain as the source of her discomfort, she refuses to give up her successful line of schedulers - and she's determined to feel better than ever when it's time to shoot her 2020 release.

"You can kind of get away with carrying the extra weight when you're on telly (TV) because you can put a baggy dress on, but when I did my calendar shoot I really felt it," she tells Britain's The Daily Mirror. "And I don't like feeling that way because I've always loved shooting my calendar. I just thought, 'Oh, maybe I should hang up my bra and not do it anymore.'

"I cannot even believe I got that big. I think my lifestyle just slowed down. I'm getting older and I was definitely eating more than I should do and the pounds were just gradually creeping up on me."

Kelly sought help for her weight problem with bosses at diet product company SlimFast and she has since slimmed down two dress sizes in just three months.

"It got to a point where I thought, 'I don't want to approach 40 twice the size I was when I was 20', so I wanted to find a happy medium," the star, who is now a proud size 12 (U.K.), shares. "I was just hoping I would wake up one day and go back to how I used to look without doing any of the work but of course it's not easy as that. I piled on weight around my middle and wanted to get my waist back."

Kelly hopes to slip down another dress size by the start of 2020, so she can fit into her dream bridal gown, admitting she hopes to be married to boyfriend Jeremy Parisi by then.

"I keep giving him lots of options (for a proposal)," she smiles. "Everywhere we go I'm like, 'Oh, this would be a lovely place to get married' and he says, 'Oh, you say that about every hotel we go to'. But it's not happened yet; he's not proposed yet so we will see."