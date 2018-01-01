Emily Ratajkowski conceals her ‘dark humour’ on social media

Emily Ratajkowski has banished her “dark humour” from her social media accounts.

The actress and model has millions of followers across her Twitter and Instagram profiles, which she uses to give fans an insight into her life.

However, she admitted in an interview with Vogue Australia that she is cautious over the content she uploads, particularly her sense of humour – which she believes has the potential to be misconstrued.

“I don’t share it with the public,” she explained. “I think we’re in a very strange place when it comes to dark humour and what we can see and what we can’t say. We live in the world of clickbait.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Emily spoke about her career beginnings as a model.

The 27-year-old dropped out of her arts course at UCLA to pursue modelling full time in 2009, but ended up “feeling sad about being ‘just a model’ who showed up on set and was used like a mannequin”.

In consequence, she decided to utilise Instagram in a bid to take control of how she was being represented.

“From there, I started to realise the more I’m sharing this with people and expressing, the more I’m getting not only feedback, but I’m controlling the narrative, which is exciting,” the I Feel Pretty star recalled, having previously referred to her profile as a “sexy feminist magazine”.

“It’s sort of one big self-portrait. One thing I definitely wish is that there was a better way to show on such a curated platform as Instagram all the sides of me, but it’s just too hard. There are a lot of sides, and Instagram is just a visual platform.”