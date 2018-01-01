Dwayne Johnson buys mum a house for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson stunned his mother after he bought her a house for Christmas.

The Fast and Furious star took to Instagram to share a touching video of Ata Johnson's speechless reaction to his generous gift.

"This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas," Dwayne began, before he explained to his fans that his childhood was full of moving from apartment to apartment across the country as his parents tried to make ends meet.

"The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need," he added.

And the wrestler-turned-actor revealed that his present comes with an extra treat - his mother can choose whatever home she wants, wherever she likes.

"This gift is a special one though and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it’s 'Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket' because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants," the 46-year-old continued. "I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being."

Cheekily dubbing himself "Dwanta", he told his fans and followers that he understands just how lucky he is to be able to buy gifts of this magnitude.

"Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home," Dwayne exclaimed.

His celebrity friends were quick to comment on the touching post, with Ryan Reynolds writing: "Amazing. Absolutely amazing."

"I couldn't love this more," wrote Halle Berry, while Terry Crews gushed: "Man this is incredible! INSPIRATION".

Last Christmas, the Baywatch star surprised his dad, former wrestler Rocky Johnson, with a new car.