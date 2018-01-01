Kevin Spacey seen for first time since sexual assault accusations

Kevin Spacey was spotted in public for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault last year (17).

The disgraced actor looked dishevelled as he was photographed rushing from rehearsals in a warehouse into a waiting car on Friday (28Dec18). Spacey covered his face and head with a scarf and beanie hat, and was wearing a white T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The double Oscar-winning actor gripped two books under his arm as he got into the waiting vehicle, where a man who appeared to be his manager Evan Lowenstein was in the driver's seat, according to The Sun.

It’s the first time the American Beauty star has been photographed publicly since November 2017, when a rep for the actor revealed Spacey would be seeking treatment at the Meadows Rehab Centre in Wickenburg, Arizona, amid claims he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors.

Earlier this week (ends30Dec18), Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault from an alleged 2016 incident in a Massachusetts bar involving an 18-year-old busboy.

And on the same day he was charged, the actor released a bizarre video on his social media accounts in which he seemingly portrayed his deceased House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, to deliver a pre-prepared monologue.

“Some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the video. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved.

“Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

According to a criminal complaint obtained by People, Spacey will be arraigned on 7 January in Nantucket District Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery.