Rob Delaney and wife welcomed fourth child in August

Actor Rob Delaney has revealed he became a father for the fourth time in August (18), months after the death of his son Henry.

The Deadpool 2 star and his wife, Leah, lost two-year-old Henry to a brain tumour in January (18) and in June (18) they revealed they were expecting a fourth child.

Earlier this month (Dec18), Rob reflected on his first Christmas since losing his son, but did not mention anything about the couple's four-month-old son. He has now opened up about the baby in a new interview with The Sunday Times Magazine.

"We likely would've had a fourth anyway," he says. "But I mean, there's mixed feelings. It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying. But also having Henry dying doesn't make our new son any less magical. I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry."

Delaney, who has two other sons with his wife, admits he is "terrified" of any illness that arises in the family and has to work to not let his fears affect them because it "wouldn't be fair on our kids".

"(I'm) terrified of anyone vomiting," he adds. "It's like PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder). If anyone vomits, I think, 'Oh, that must be a brain tumour', and I have to calm down."

Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, shortly after his first birthday. The cancer was removed with surgery but it returned in late 2017.