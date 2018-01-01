John Krasinski and Emily Blunt leaned on each other during A Quiet Place shoot

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were grateful to have each other to lean on while filming his directorial debut A Quiet Place.

The actors, who are parents to two daughters, played a couple trying to protect their children from monsters that were attracted to sound in the movie and John explains it was the first time his wife felt real fear while acting because it made her think about their kids.

"When we first started talking about it, Emily said it would be the scariest role she'd ever played," he tells Deadline. "I asked her why. She said, 'Up until now, every performance has been pretending. Professional pretending. This is the first time I've had the same fears as my character.' Not that monsters would come out of the woods to eat the kids, but that thought of, what if I wasn't there in my kids' moment of need? It was our biggest fear."

However, the couple had each other to lean on.

"It was unilaterally helpful for me, because I had everything going for me with her," John continues. "I had someone who could deliver a performance when we were running out of time, running out of budget. She would hit her mark, and hit her performance every single time. I had that. I also had someone that, after she did her scenes, would stay around, and not only be there for me, but be there for the entire cast and crew... She was my best collaborator..."

"I feel the same," Emily adds. "I think that we do collaborate really well. It turns out we do work really well together. There were scenes that were certainly traumatic to do... and you can't help but be upset by some of those scenes when you're doing them. They creep under your skin before you know it. But I do feel that John and I are able to find levity in most places..."