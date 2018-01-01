Aquaman rules North American box office for second week in a row

Aquaman is continuing to triumph over the North American box office in its second weekend on release.

The superhero film, which stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and Nicole Kidman, has secured the number one spot again with $51.5 million (£40.5 million). The film earned $67.4 million (£53.1 million) in its opening weekend and on Friday (28Dec18) it beat its fellow DC Comics film Justice League's worldwide total of $657.9 million (£518.1 million). The North American total for the movie stands at $188.7 million (£148.6 million), while its global earnings have passed $748.8 million (£589.7 million)

The superhero movie is also the highest grossing DC film at the box office in China, with a $260 million (£204.7 million) haul.

Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins Returns comes in second with $28 million (£22 million), bringing its U.S. total to around $100 million (£78.7 million). Transformers spin-off Bumblebee is third with $20.5 million (£16.1 million), while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes in fourth with $18.6 million (£14.6 million). Clint Eastwood's The Mule rounds out the top five with $11.9 million (£9.4 million).

Meanwhile, it's another good week for movies centring on women - the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex, which stars Felicity Jones as the top judge, has earned $1.5 million (1.2 million) in its limited release and Nicole Kidman's Destroyer, which also came out over Christmas, has taken in $58,470 (£46,100) in its first week on release in North America.

Lisa Bunnell, Focus Features' president of distribution, is particularly charged by the Ginsburg movie's success, stating, "Audiences across the country truly love the movie...

"As a woman heading up a studio's distribution team, a part of our industry that has traditionally been filled by men for decades, I can't help but watch this film and know that Ruth's work help make that possible."