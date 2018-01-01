Kevin Hart buys eight classic cars for his team to celebrate end of tour

Kevin Hart left his team stunned when he splashed out on eight classic cars for them to celebrate the end of his tour.

The 39-year-old actor has been working hard in recent months on his Irresponsible tour. The jaunt came to an end earlier this month (Dec18) and to mark a successful run, Kevin decided to show his appreciation for his workmates with an extravagant gift.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (29Dec18), the Night School star told fans he had purchased eight classic cars for his colleagues, including a yellow VW and a cream Mustang.

"So the tour is over, and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them. They had no idea what it was. I just surprised my whole team with old schools," Kevin said in a video, before panning over to the vehicles.

"I mean it when I say I love my team, I would not be where I am or who I am today if it wasn't for my team. We're celebrating, and I love the fact that they're gone. They're blown away, and for me, that's all I needed, nothing else."

After Kevin gifted them the cars, several of his team took to social media to express their joy.

Sharing a snap of himself next to his new Mustang, Ron 'Boss' Everline wrote on Instagram: "I’m in awwwww brother! @kevinhart4real just surprised the whole team with New Old Schools! 65 mustang! This is incredible! Thank You. Love You."

And Joey Wells, who received the yellow VW, posted on Instagram: "Man! For all you VW fans. @kevinhart4real got me a 1956 Beetle!If you’re not into bugs you dont get it. But for those that are in that world you know!!!"

On Sunday, Kevin joked with his followers that he and the team are now going to start their own classic car club.

"Me & my guys started a car club. We are the 'Plastic Cup Boyz Car Club'....we are getting jackets and hats and gloves with no finger tips....Old man fun. We drink coffee and talk cars on sundays," he wrote.