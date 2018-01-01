Rebel Wilson rescued from mountain after getting lost

Rebel Wilson had to be rescued from a mountain after getting "lost" on a skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to the slopes at popular celebrity ski destination Aspen on Sunday (30Dec18) when she ended up out of her depth on a run designed for more experienced skiers.

"Alright, guys. I'm lost on the mountain, but I'm going to make it... This is a bit too experienced for me, so I'm just gonna slide down," she said in an Instagram Stories video, in which she can be seen trying to walk sideways down the snowy slope on her skis.

In the next clip, she introduced a man who was going to help her down the mountain, and in another video, Rebel laid in a yellow sled as a skier named Scott pulled it downhill.

Once back in the comfort of her hotel, the 38-year-old assured her followers she was much better.

"Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know I did get back to the hotel safely," she said. "I want to thank everybody in Aspen for all of their help on the slopes because you guys are amazing, you do this all day every day whereas (for) me, it was only like my second day of skiing.

"I lost feeling in my left foot, I think it was the ski boot, I think it was too tight, I think maybe I need to buy professional ski boots or something... I just wanted to say thank you to all those very kind strangers who helped today. I'm resting up now cause it's New Year's Eve tomorrow."

The Australian star is ringing in the New Year with a group of friends including TV presenter Carly Steel. They were on vacation together in French Polynesia earlier this year when they needed medical assistance as her right thigh was "bleeding pretty bad" after being cut on some coral while snorkelling.