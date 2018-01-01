NEWS Mary Poppins Returns tops UK and Irish chart Newsdesk Share with :







Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns continues its successful reign at the top of the UK box office as it heads into the New Year.



One of the final weekends before many of the schools go back sees the magical nanny continue to dazzle UK audiences and hold off competition as the film grossed £7.45M at the weekend box office, with a total of £23.25M to date and approximately 40% overall market share after 10 days in cinemas across the UK and Ireland.



Lee Jury, Head of Walt Disney Studios UK says, “We are absolutely delighted UK cinema audiences are embracing Mary Poppins Returns, taking it to the top of the UK box office for a second weekend. As we head into a New Year, the world’s favourite nanny has well and truly flown back into cinemas and is once again thrilling audiences of all ages. Congratulations to director Rob Marshall and his phenomenal cast and film-making team on this magical film which continues to bring joy to cinemagoers over the festive period.”



In Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, an all new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London. The film, directed by Rob Marshall, also stars Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep.