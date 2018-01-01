Aquaman director James Wan hits out at fans 'harassing' others over the film

James Wan has called for peace after learning fans of Aquaman have been "harassing" people who didn't like the film.

The Australian director helmed the latest film in the DC Extended Universe, which stars Jason Momoa as the title character as well as Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe. The feature has grossed over $748 million worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2018, but Wan was saddened to bear witness to online conflict between those who had differing opinions of Aquaman.

"It has come to my attention that some folks are getting harassed by some fans for not liking AQM. Please don’t do that," he requested in a Twitter post on Sunday (30Dec18), adding that he's seen users who enjoyed the film being attacked too. "Not the kind of support I want. Be respectful. Vice versa, it’s ok to not like my film, but there’s no need to attack me personally, or tag me on hates. Peace (peace emoji)."

In addition to the Saw filmmaker's relaxed attitude to the project's reception, he also admitted that he had no issue with people who deemed the film "cheesy" as he wanted to make films from the heart like one of his heroes Steven Spielberg.

"And of course, Steven Spielberg is one of my idols, and he's one guy who is not afraid to be sentimental in his films. So I thought you know what, there's nothing wrong with that. And I don't care if people think it's cheesy or too sentimental," Wan told ScreenRant. "It is who I am, and that's the only way I know how to make my films: be true to myself."

Earlier this month (Dec18), The Hollywood Reporter announced via Warner Brothers Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich that an Aquaman sequel was in the works.