Saoirse Ronan struggled for movie roles post-teenage years

Saoirse Ronan was warned she would struggle to land film roles once she hit her twenties.

The 24-year-old Irish actress landed her first Oscar nomination at age 13 for her role in Atonement, and has since also landed two Best Actress Oscar nominations for critically acclaimed films Brooklyn and Lady Bird.

In an interview with British publication The Guardian, the star, who can currently be seen on the big screen in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie, explained she waited years to play the plum role of the queen, after being warned by other actresses that she may hit a dry spell in her 20s.

“And I was so delighted and relieved, because I’d been warned that as a female actor, I was probably not going to get anything for three or four years at least," she told the publication, explaining she was first approached by Working Title producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner almost six years ago.

Typically actresses approaching the landmark age of 40 have found film roles dry up but Saoirse shared there is also a lack of scripts focused on the lives of young women once they leave their teen years.

“There are more films being made now about girls and women, but even six years ago, people didn’t know what to do with an older teenage girl who was about to go into her 20s," she exclaimed. "No scripts were being written about that experience, which I find mad, because so much has happened to me in the past few years. I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to write about that. But yes, I’d been told by older actors: you’re grand now, but when you get to 18 there won’t be anything – and there wasn’t."

In 2014, Saoirse landed a role in Wes Anderson’s 2014 comedy The Grand Budapest Hotel, before committing to the period film.

"So when they (Working Title) asked if I wanted to play a Scottish queen… it was brilliant," she smiled.