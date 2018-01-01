Keira Knightley can use her teeth as a musical instrument

Keira Knightley has mastered the ability to use her teeth as a musical instrument.

The British actress joined British comedy star Catherine Tate and Australian actor Guy Pearce for the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, which airs in the U.K. on New Year's Eve (31Dec18).

As per tradition, host Graham asked all of his guests to show off their "party pieces" or tricks for the annual programme, with Keira then revealing that she can make music by flicking her fingernails to the back of her teeth.

"I can play my teeth. I can play Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head. I mean, I can play anything you want, but I go for Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," the 33-year-old explained, before launching into her rendition of the song first recorded by B.J. Thomas in 1969 for classic film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

After Keira had concluded her performance, she received a loud round of applause from the audience, while Guy commented, "What does your dentist think about that?"

During the segment, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert star Guy chose to perform a couple of opera verses in Italian.

While Catherine showed off her ability to mimic the sounds newborn babies make.

"I found this very intimidating. And I think I can make a noise like a baby crying? Like a newborn crying. I did only try this out today," the star laughed, before demonstrating her pitch-perfect talent.

"That is so good," insisted Graham of Catherine's baby sounds, while Guy praised: "I wish my little boy was that quiet as a baby."