Ryan Phillippe takes aim at opportunistic ex online

Actor Ryan Phillippe has called out an unnamed ex online, urging her to quit using their former relationship to try and gain "free stuff" from his acquaintances.

The Cruel Intentions star made his feelings clear about the one-time girlfriend's alleged actions via a series of Twitter posts in the early hours of Monday (31Dec18), insisting he's fed up of fielding calls from annoyed pals.

"hey. if you're an ex of mine, stop asking people you met through me for free stuff, cuz i don't, n it's a BAD look for you (sic)," he began.

"ever bod (everybody) keep being like, 'your ex callin for free s**t and we don't know her like that. smh (shaking my head)," Ryan continued. "frankly, i'm tired of hearing ab (about) it. find ya own (sic)."

The 44 year old, who has since deleted the brief rant, proved he still had a sense of humour about the situation as he joked around with amused followers.

"It was just some old Subway (sandwich store) stamps, man! It got me to a free sandwich!" replied one fan, to which Ryan quipped, "fine then."

"If I promise not to do that, can I be an ex of yours?" added another, as the actor responded, "yes."

Meanwhile, Ryan didn't hesitate to stand up to one Twitter troll, who light-heartedly suggested his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, was the opportunistic ex in question, before admitting it was unlikely because the Oscar winner "probably makes more than he does".

Refusing to let the jab go unnoticed, Ryan replied, "she do. what wrong w (with) that, sexist (sic)?"

Ryan and Reese, who were married from 1999 until 2007, are parents to daughter Ava, 19, and son Deacon, 15. The actor also has a seven-year-old girl named Kai with actress Alexis Knapp, while he went on to date law school student Paulina Slagter, who he proposed to at Christmas in 2015 after four years of dating. They split less than a year later.

The Twitter tirade emerges as Ryan continues to fight another former girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, in court, after she sued him over an alleged domestic violence incident in 2017. He vehemently denied the accusations, which were not pursued by the Los Angeles City Attorney after authorities investigated the purported altercation.

He subsequently filed a countersuit against Hewitt, claiming her statements were defamatory and suggesting she had made up the attack to try and extort cash from him.

The cases continue.