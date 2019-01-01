Jessica Alba recalls son's New Year's Eve arrival ahead of first birthday

Jessica Alba is celebrating her son's first birthday by reminiscing about the last-minute panic she had after struggling to locate the hospital's entrance while she was in labour.

The Fantastic Four star welcomed her little boy Hayes on 31 December, 2017, and as she prepared to mark his birthday on Monday (31Dec18), she took to Instagram to share a little background about how he came into the world.

"Can't believe my little handsome was less than 24 hours away from arriving a year ago," the proud mum wrote on Sunday as she showed off a collage of photos from Hayes' first year.

"We took a hike and he let me know it was time, I ate a big spicy Thai dinner and he really let me have it, but kicked into gear around 11 pm when I was in a bath."

Alba reveals her husband, Cash Warren, wasn't entirely convinced their son was on his way on New Year's Eve, adding, "Dad @cash_warren was asking if he should 'really' pack his overnight hospital bag."

He soon took Jessica's word for it and drove her to the hospital, but finding their way in was trickier than expected.

"I just remember (whilst having contractions) driving around the (hospital) parking structure- not finding the entrance and dreading the elevator ride up to admissions," the actress continued. "As brutal as it felt in the moment, I knew our lives were going to change for the best and all of our hearts would burst open for this príncipe (prince). #familyoffive #bestever #HayesAlbaWarren".

Hayes, who joined big sisters Honor, 10, and Haven, seven, will enjoy a double celebration on Monday night as his loved ones toast his first birthday before ringing in 2019 while on vacation in Mexico.