Gordon Ramsay welcomes 2019 with surprise baby news

Top chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are expecting their fifth child.

Gordon announced the news on New Year's Day (01Jan19) in a family video he posted online.

His four kids and Tana wished everyone a happy New Year and then the chef, who was holding the camera, said, "...We've got another one (baby) coming", while moving the camera down to focus on Tana's baby belly. "Oh my Lord, oh no!" he chuckled as his kids cheered.

"Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsay’s," he captioned the video.

Tana added: "Happy New Year! Oh, and a little news..."

The news comes two and a half years after Gordon revealed that Tana had suffered a miscarriage five months into her last pregnancy.

The couple wed in 1996 and the new baby will join big brother Jack, 19, his twin Holly, and sisters Matilda, 17, and 20-year-old Meghan.

Meanwhile, Ramsay is expecting another arrival this month - the new season of his hit show Gordon Ramsay's 24 HRS to Hell & Back, in which the top chef and his team of cooks, builders and interior decorators transform struggling restaurants across America, begins in the U.S. on Wednesday (02Jan19).

In the new series, Ramsay will attempt to bring failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster in just 24 hours.

His team will record secret surveillance before Ramsay himself goes undercover to eat at the restaurants and pick out the flaws in the food, service, menus, cleanliness, and ownership.

The new season debuts on U.S. network Fox.