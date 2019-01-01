Shay Mitchell suffered 2018 miscarriage

Shay Mitchell has revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year (18) in an emotional New Year's Day post on Instagram.

The former Pretty Little Liars star, 31, kicked off 2019 by sharing a sonogram photo with a broken heart emoji before confessing it's easier to "only showcase the good times on social media".

The actress added: "Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting. The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.

"In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together - in good times and in bad - and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through."

Shay then added, "So, for 2019, let's all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other. This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree. Happy New Year everyone."

She didn't name the father, but Mitchell has reportedly been dating TV host Matte Babel since January, 2017.

Last year was full of ups and downs for the actress, who also released a line of travel accessories.

She spent much of 2018 promoting her new affordable seven-piece BEIS range, while hiding the fact she was pregnant and then had suffered a miscarriage.

Shay, a frequent traveller, explained she wanted to create pieces everyone could afford.

"I have (had) wanderlust my entire life, and I remember being very young and knowing that I wanted to see as much of the world as I could," she told People magazine. "With my career and other opportunities, I've been fortunate enough to travel all over. After countless trips and 'Shaycations', I realised that I wanted to create amazing, affordable pieces for travellers like myself."