Tiffany Haddish apologises after fans walk out of New Year's Eve stand-up show

Tiffany Haddish has apologised to fans after leaving them so disappointed with her New Year's Eve stand-up performance that many walked out.

The 39-year-old actress and comedienne was on the bill for a performance at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida to see in 2019 on Monday night (31Dec18). However, Tiffany's night didn't go as planned, as she forgot many of her jokes while others fell flat.

According to reports, quips about her friends asking her for money and her mother being in a mental institution fell flat with the sold-out audience, while Tiffany is also said to have forgotten several of her jokes, at which point she started swigging from a bottle of Ciroc vodka and invited fans onto the stage to tell their own jokes.

"F**k it," she said, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. "I really wanted to talk about some stuff and can't remember none of it."

Drinking from the bottle before offering it to members of the audience, she told them: "This is probably the only time you're ever going to see me like this, because I'm never doing this again."

Tiffany had earlier told the crowd she had been out partying the previous night until seven in the morning, explaining: "Not gonna lie...I've been partying all night. I've been partying all morning...I can still feel the Ciroc in my system."

The performance led to Tiffany being heckled and booed by the crowd, many of whom made the decision to walk out mid-show.

"@TiffanyHaddish just bombed her show in Miami. We left in the middle of her set along with a lot of other people. Very disappointed, I hope that you are better prepared before your next show," one tweeted afterwards, while another added, "Went to see show in Miami, it was terrible. Walked out."

The Girls Trip star took to Twitter the next day to apologise, telling her followers: "Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again (sic)."