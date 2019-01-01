NEWS Kylie and Kendall Jenner attend Drake's New Year's Eve bash Newsdesk Share with :







Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner were reportedly guests at Drake's star-studded New Year's Eve party on Monday (31Dec18) - despite his ongoing feud with their brother-in-law Kanye West.



The make-up maven and her model sister attended the Grammy award-winner's exclusive party at restaurant Delilah in West Hollywood, California, alongside guests including Chris Brown, LeBron James, Niall Horan, Idris Elba and Kate Beckinsale.



In pictures obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Kendall was photographed outside the roaring '20s styled eatery with basketball player beau Ben Simmons, while Kylie was pictured nearby outside restaurant Craig's with Travis Scott, before they reportedly headed to the party, where their generous host gifted guests $299 (£235) bottles of his new champagne brand, Mod Selection Champagne.



Kylie and Kendall's presence at Drake's party came as a surprise, amid Kanye's ongoing feud with the Canadian musician. The Gold Digger rapper reignited their beef last month (Dec18), slamming Drake in a 125-tweet rant on social media in which the 41-year-old claimed the rapper threatened his family, targeted people suffering from mental illness and contacted his mother-in-law Kris Jenner behind his back.



He also blasted Travis for his role in the drama because he collaborated with Drake on his track Sicko Mode.



"Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro," Kanye tweeted at the time. "You sneak dissing on Trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family."



The Jesus Walks rapper also reiterated his claim that he didn't tell rapper Pusha T about Drake's son, Adonis, which Pusha T exposed in his diss track, The Story of Adidon.



Kanye continued to call out Drake over the New Year's holiday in tweets he later deleted, for following wife Kim on Instagram, and demanded an apology.



“I had to bring this up because it’s the most f**ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram."



He later changed tack and wrote: “We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have. Love everyone. All positive vibes."

