Mary Poppins flies at the top of the UK box-office chart

Mary Poppins Returns – Emily Blunt is practically perfect as the magical nanny who helps the Banks family in London in their time of need. This British-made family adventure, directed and choreographed by Rob Marshall, also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Meryl Streep. £23m box-office in just 10 days!



Bumblebee – Haylee Steinfeld stars as 18-year-old Charlie who finds the charming VW Beetle, Bumblebee from the Transformers films, at a junk yard – but others discover his whereabouts too. John Cena also stars.



Aquaman – Jason Momoa stars in his first stand-alone adventure as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, who discovers he’s the rightful heir to the underwater city of Atlantis. Also starring Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman and Dolph Lundgren, the fast and furious fun is directed by James Wan.



Holmes & Watson – New comedy starring Will Ferrell & John C Reilly (from Stepbrothers), on the trail of a murderer who has struck in Buckingham Palace. Pam Ferris is Queen Victoria; Ralph Fiennes is Moriarty.



Ralph Breaks the Internet – A new adventure for Wreck-It Ralph, voiced by John C Reilly, who first hit the big screen in 2012. Gal Gadot, Sarah Silverman and Alfred Molina are among the smashing voice cast.



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Fresh, witty animated adventure for Marvel’s young web-slinger, set across parallel dimensions, which has attracted ace reviews. Scripted by Phil Lord of The LEGO Movie fame.



The Grinch – Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of the Grinch in this heart-warming animated comedy from the producers of Minions. In the Dr Seuss books, the Grinch is the grumpy cynic who sets out to ruin Christmas for everyone in Whoville. Now in its 8th week in the top ten, the film is narrated by Pharrell Williams.



Bohemian Rhapsody – Rami Malek struts superbly as Freddie Mercury in this smash-hit celebration of the 15 years leading up to Queen’s unforgettable Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium in July 1985. Ten weeks in the top ten, and now the 5th highest-grossing release of the last 12 months.



Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Second in the spectacular series of Wizarding World adventures, this time set mainly in Paris, starring Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander alongside Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Jude Law as Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as dark wizard Grindelwald. 7 weeks in the top ten.



Creed II – Michael B Jordan reprises his lead role as Adonis, son of heavyweight champ Apollo Creed, alongside Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad. Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote the screenplay, returns as legendary Rocky Balboa, with Dolph Lundgren also back (from Rocky IV) as Ivan Drago.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office /Total UK box-office



1 Mary Poppins Returns £7,441,687 £23,243,909

2 Bumblebee – NEW £5,103,382 £5,103,382

3 Aquaman £2,445,108 £14,353,312

4 Holmes & Watson – NEW £1,418,030 £1,418,030

5 Ralph Breaks the Internet £1,269,357 £13,266,916

6 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse £1,015,505 £5,878,855

7 The Grinch £753,537 £26,624,487

8 Bohemian Rhapsody £656,641 £47,178,811

9 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald £551,938 £32,661,577

10 Creed II £411,795 £9,090,207

