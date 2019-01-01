Olivia Colman struggled with The Favourite weight gain side effects

Olivia Colman felt "under-confident" and slept badly when she piled on weight to play Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Hotly tipped for Oscars glory thanks to her turn in Yorgos Lanthimos' new film, Olivia decided to gain weight for the role of the funny, but tragic, portly British monarch, rather than use prosthetics.

And although she had fun eating more, it came with some unwanted side effects.

"You don't sleep as well. You feel under-confident," Olivia explained to British newspaper Metro. "Even though I was doing it for a reason, and it was fun to say 'yes' to everything, I didn't feel quite as energetic with the kids and my knees hurt."

The 44-year-old is mum to two sons and a daughter with husband Ed Sinclair.

It took Olivia a full year to drop the weight after filming wrapped in 2017, but The Lobster actress hasn't lost her sweet tooth.

"I keep eyeing the cake," she smiled. "I'm naturally disposed to look at muffins."

The star can soon be seen taking over from Claire Foy in another regal role; Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in season three of The Crown, which airs on Netflix later this year (19).

And before that, she's starring in the BBC adaption of Les Miserables with Dominic West, David Oyelowo and Lily Collins.

"I'm lucky that I'm working more than I've ever worked, having hit 44," she mused. "I've done more than I did when I was 20s. I'm more interesting now than I was when I was 20."