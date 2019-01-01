Will Poulter quits Twitter for mental health

The Maze Runner star Will Poulter has become the latest young celebrity to announce a break from social media in a bid to protect his mental health.

The 25 year old, who currently stars in the new Black Mirror film, Bandersnatch, has told followers he has chosen to take a "step back" from Twitter to avoid social media negativity.

He signed off by writing: "I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched Bandersnatch and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created. I accept all criticisms and it’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!

"As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided.

"It’s a balance that I have struggled with for a while now and, in the interest of my mental health, I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media. I don’t want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful, nor do I want my disengagement with social media to be at the expense of any of the organisations I am lucky to work with. So I will still be posting occasionally for and with @AntiBullingPro @leap_cc @MayMeasure and @bptcompany among others."

He signed off by adding: "This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path."

Poulter joins the likes of Pete Davidson and Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran, who have recently turned their backs on social media and deleted accounts after receiving an onslaught of negative comments from trolls.