Kevin Smith kicks off 2019 with Jay and Silent Bob reboot meeting

Filmmaker Kevin Smith launched 2019 by beginning work on the long-awaited Jay and Silent Bob reboot.

The actor/director took to Twitter on New Year's Day (01Jan19) to reveal that the project was inching ever closer to production, after previously confirming he had written a draft script for a sequel to the 2001 cult stoner comedy, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, in the summer of 2017.

Now Smith, who starred as mute co-protagonist Silent Bob in the movie he also directed, is preparing to get its follow-up, tentatively titled Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, in front of cameras in the near future.

The film would reunite Smith with friend and co-star Jason Mewes and producer Jordan Monsanto, 24 years after the two titular characters made their debuts on 1994 movie Clerks.

"Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting," he captioned a snap of himself and Jordan.

"@JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday."

Smith and Mewes went on to reprise their characters for small appearances in Kevin's other films, including 1995's Mallrats, 1997's Chasing Amy, and Dogman in 1999, before stepping out in their own 2001 project, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The two co-stars last rekindled their onscreen friendship for 2006's Clerks 2.

Further details about the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot have yet to be revealed, but last July (18), Smith teased the additions of The Flash actor Grant Gustin, and his TV co-stars Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes to the cast, although it's not clear what roles they will each take on.

The original Jay and Silent Bob film was an all-star affair, with appearances by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, and Mark Hamill.