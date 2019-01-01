Olivia Culpo sparks reunion rumours with Danny Amendola

Model Olivia Culpo is reportedly back in the arms of on/off boyfriend Danny Amendola after ringing in 2019 at the same event.

The ex-beauty queen called it quits for the second time with the American footballer at the end of October (18), less than five months after rekindling their romance, but it appears Olivia is giving the Miami Dolphins player one more chance.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the exes posted almost identical videos on their Instagram Story timelines as they watched a beach fireworks display on New Year's Eve (31Dec18), with the same music playing in the background, suggesting they celebrated the start of 2019 together.

It's not clear where the event took place, but Danny is based in Miami, Florida.

The stars have yet to comment on the relationship speculation.

Olivia and Danny initially parted ways last March (18) after two years of dating, but they reunited three months later, when the athlete took the 26-year-old stunner as his date to a friend's wedding in Houston, Texas in June (18).

However, their romance hit the rocks again in the autumn after photos emerged of Danny enjoying a Florida beach outing with another woman, identified as sports journalist Bianca Peters.

The images, obtained by TMZ, did not show the pair kissing, but Danny was pictured touching the bikini-clad female's hair, and leaning in closely as they chatted and laughed together.

The snaps reportedly prompted Olivia to ditch Danny once again, just days before his 33rd birthday, and the former Miss Universe 2012, who previously dated Nick Jonas, ended up keeping the silver Rolex watch she had intended for her boyfriend, showing off the pricey gift in a cheeky Instagram post days later.

"Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME (sic)," she captioned a photo of her new piece of jewellery.