Aquaman dominating at New Year's box office

Aquaman swam into the new year by hitting the $200 million (£159 million) mark at the North American box office.

The blockbuster, starring Jason Momoa, has been on top in North America for the past two weeks, and it earned a solid $16.7 million (£13.2 million) at cinemas on New Year's Day alone to bring its 12-day total to $216.3 million (£172 million).

That puts the film ahead of other blockbusters like Superman Returns, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Batman Begins, Sherlock Holmes, and Venom over the same time period, and Aquaman will pass Mission: Impossible - Fallout's 13-day total on Wednesday (02Jan19).

Box office experts predict Momoa's film will match fellow DC Comics juggernaut Man of Steel, which snagged a $291 million (£231 million) North American total.

The film is well on its way to becoming one of the biggest global releases, thanks in part to a massive $277 million (£220 million) haul in China, where Aquaman is currently the fifth biggest Hollywood import behind Transformers: Age of Extinction, Avengers: Infinity War, Furious 7, and Fate of the Furious.

Aquaman has grossed over $790 million (£627 million) around the world so far, putting it on course to become the biggest DC Films movie - it is $80 million (£64 million) shy of tying The Dark Knight as the studio's third biggest release.

According to Forbes, if Aquaman sails past the $1 billion mark, which is expected, it will become the first non-Disney/non-Universal movie to do so in almost five years.