Troye Sivan to receive Palm Springs award

Troye Sivan's turn in Boy Erased has impressed editors at Variety so much they're giving him a Palm Springs International Film Festival honour.

Better known for his music career, South African-born Australian star Troye has won over Hollywood with his portrayal of teenager Gary in Joel Edgerton's drama about gay conversion therapy.

And on Friday (04Jan18), Troye will be awarded with Variety's Creative Conscience in Film Award at the annual 10 Directors to Watch Brunch, presented by AT&T, at the Parker Palm Springs Hotel in California.

"Troye's performance in Boy Erased, along with Revelation, the original song he wrote for one of the pivotal scenes in the film, showcases his commitment to LGBTQ activism in both music and film," said Shirley Halperin, Variety's executive music editor.

The film centres around Lucas Hedges' character and his relationship with his parents, played by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. It's based on Garrard Conley's memoir of the same name.

Boy Erased is already generating awards buzz, and has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards; Best Actor for Lucas and Best Song for Revelation, which Troye co-wrote and performed with Jonsi from Sigur Ros.

AT&T has been working closely with the Trevor Project, a LGBTQ suicide prevention organisation, and singer Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD foundation, to support conversations about identity and acceptance.

"Artists like Troye Sivan and films like Boy Erased help empower LGBTQ young people to be themselves and inspire new allies to support them," said Trevor Project chief executive Amit Paley. "We hear from LGBTQ young people across the country about the powerful impact that music and film have on their lives, and we hope to see more messages of love and acceptance among them."

Emily Blunt and director Ryan Coogler will also be honoured at the event.