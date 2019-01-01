Johnny Depp treats anniversary couple to champagne celebration on the train

Johnny Depp helped a couple to celebrate their third wedding anniversary with a champagne toast aboard a Eurostar train returning to the U.K. from Paris.

According to editors at The Sun, the Pirates of the Caribbean star drank champagne with electrician David King, 30, and his wife Roxanne, 27, who were on their way back from the City of Lights when the 55-year-old star joined them in the business class carriage.

Depp, who was embroiled in a messy divorce from his former wife of less than two years, Aquaman star Amber Heard, after their split in 2016, told the couple he was returning from a visit to a Paris children's hospital, and later toasted the pair with champagne, and posed for pictures with them.

"We couldn't believe it when he walked into the carriage with his security guard," Roxanne told the newspaper. "We did a double take and David whispered to me 'I think that's Johnny Depp' and I said 'Yes, it is'.

"We sat there for 20 minutes in silence then my husband went 'Alright Johnny' and the conversation started."

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor told the couple that he'd almost missed the train after leaving his passport behind, making it with just minutes to spare.

And after they shared with him it was their first wedding anniversary, he insisted on buying them a celebratory bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne, and joined Roxanne and David for a drink with his bodyguard,

"The two hours flew by and he talked about how he had been at a hospital in Paris and he asked about our daughter," she continued. "Before he got off he signed our champagne bottle box and wished us a happy anniversary and a happy new year. He even gave me a hug and posed for pictures. It was a perfect end to the anniversary celebration."

Depp's appearance comes after Disney confirmed he would not return in his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the forthcoming Pirates of the Caribbean reboot as the film studio plan to give the franchise "a kick in the pants".

Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been brought in to head up the writing team.