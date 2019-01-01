Heidi Klum texted Drake to apologise for ghosting him

Heidi Klum texted rapper Drake to personally apologise for failing to reply to him when he asked her out on a date.

The German model made it clear that she liked the In My Feelings star when she played a game of Who'd you Rather? on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February (18), when she was single. When she returned in September, she revealed Drake had got in touch to ask her out, but he was "a week too late" because she had already met Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, who is now her fiance, so she didn't reply to the text.

During an appearance on the show on Wednesday (02Jan18), Heidi revealed to Ellen that she reached out to the Canadian hip-hop star to apologise after her confession made headlines and he simply replied to her text with an emoji.

"I said I'm sorry, because I know I made a huge wave after I was here, and he just made that face," she said, before imitating the puzzled emoji face.

"That's all he responded? Oh, he's mad," the host replied.

In September, the America's Got Talent judge explained, "Sorry Drake but you snooze you lose, you know what I mean? He basically called, like, a week too late. Someone who I know knows him and I guess he asked to have my number, and then he texted me. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so weird' but then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life."

At the time she admitted she was embarrassed by the situation and looked down to the camera to apologise to Drake directly.

Wednesday's interview was conducted before Heidi revealed she was engaged to marry the guitarist on 24 December. On the show, she called Tom "a great person" and said, "I still believe in love and marriage, even though I've failed twice at it," referring to her previous marriages to Ric Pipino and Seal.