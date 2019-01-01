PETA call for Tiffany Haddish to be 'kind' after fur-fuelled protest

PETA has responded to Tiffany Haddish after the comic claimed she would wear animal fur indefinitely in protest of police brutality against black people.

The Girls Trip star made the statement in a video she posted to Instagram on Sunday (30Dec18), dressed in a sleeveless fur jacket she'd been given by a fan after one of her shows.

"I'm going to wear this as much as possible because, I don't know whether you'd noticed this about me, but I'm about to start protesting," she said to the camera. "I'll wear fur every day until they stop killing black people. When the police stop killing black people, I'll stop wearing fur."

She also addressed the animal rights organisation directly, adding, "sorry PETA, don't be mad at me. Be mad at the police."

Tiffany's post attracted plenty of backlash from followers who accused her of promoting cruelty, and eventually received a reply in the comments courtesy of PETA's official Instagram account.

"We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals," read the message. "We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn't harm humans or any animals but is kind to all (heart emoji)."

However, Tiffany did receive some messages of support from her fellow celebrities including Winnie Harlow and Nick Cannon, though record producer Russell Simmons hoped she would "reconsider this route of protest."

The comedian also made headlines earlier this week after fans walked out of her New Year's Eve stand-up show on account of her forgetting many of her jokes.

After apologising to anyone that was at the event via Twitter, Tiffany has since told TMZ that she was tired having only "slept in (her) bed a grand total of 28 days" and partying too much before her gigs.

"Miami is a really dope city, and I probably shouldn't turn up before work," the 39-year-old said.