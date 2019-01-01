Actor Jerry Ferrara to be a dad

Entourage star Jerry Ferrara is set to become a first-time father later this year (19).

The actor and his wife, Breanne, will welcome a son in May.

"With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!!," he writes on Instagram alongside a picture of himself and Breanne on a basketball court. "It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood.

"Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do," he adds. "I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife. I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism (sic)! 2019 here we come!"

In Breanne's follow-up post, the actress also hints at the couple's difficult road to parenthood after "loss" and refers to the baby as a rainbow baby, a term for a child born after miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death.

"This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love," she adds. "And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives... And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May."

Jerry and Breanne, who first met when the actress appeared in an episode of Ferrara's hit show Entourage in 2011, became engaged in July, 2016 and married the following summer.