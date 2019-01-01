NEWS Bill Hader breaks down over summer away from kids Newsdesk Share with :







Comedian Bill Hader fought back tears during a recent interview after confessing his busy schedule had only allowed him to spend five days with his children "all summer".



The Trainwreck star shares daughters Hannah, nine, Harper, six, and four-year-old Hayley with his ex-wife, filmmaker Maggie Carey, but the single father struggled to juggle filming the forthcoming It sequel with writing season two of his hit sitcom, Barry, all while trying to squeeze in a little family time last year (18).



As a result, Bill has vowed to take an extended break this summer to make it up to his girls.



"I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer," he told Variety. "It was terrible. So, I'm going, 'Next summer I'm taking off.' And I'm going to spend every day with them."



"It's this weird thing when you're in this industry, you don't have time to be with them, and it's really, really difficult," Bill shared as he wiped away tears. "I'm getting emotional right now talking about it."



Later on in the interview, he laughed off his emotional episode and quipped, "Congrats, it's the first interview I've ever cried in."



Despite harbouring regrets about time spent away from his family, Hader's hard work on Barry has been paying off - he won a Primetime Emmy for his starring role on the show in September (18), and is nominated for the Golden Globes' Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy title on Sunday (06Jan19).



Meanwhile, Hader, 40, also used the Variety chat to reflect on the toll his early but stressful period of success on U.S. comedy series Saturday Night Live took on his marriage after joining the cast in 2005.



"When I was on SNL, I was a bit of a basket case," he admitted. "It could not have been easy on my wife at the time. I was so consumed with work and anxiety."



The state of his mental health forced Hader to walk away from the legendary series in 2013, because it became tougher and tougher to maintain a good work-life balance, especially when the former couple's second child was born.



"I had to leave SNL," Bill said. "It was hard with one kid, let alone two. Because I was never around."



Hader and Carey split in 2017 after 11 years of marriage, and finalised their divorce last year (18).

