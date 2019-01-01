Saoirse Ronan had a night-'mare' riding Wonder Woman's horse

Saoirse Ronan had to learn how to ride Wonder Woman's stubborn horse like a royal for her role in Mary Queen of Scots.

The Irish actress, who plays the titular queen in the new film, admits she felt empowered as she became more and more regal while preparing for the role.

"This is the first time I've played any queen or monarch," the 24 year old tells W magazine. "Mary had to hold herself in a certain way when she was presenting herself at court, but when she was on her own, in her intimate quarters, she was quite different. I began to feel like a bit of a boss. A boss queen!"

But she struggled with the film's riding scenes, because she had a "diva" for a horse.

"My horse in the film was also Wonder Woman's horse," she explains. "His name is Prince and he is the biggest diva I've ever met. Prince doesn't do anything for anyone, especially me, and had a nervous cough that you'd hear right before we'd do a take.

"Everything I did was for that horse, just to get his approval."

Saoirse starred opposite Australian actress Margot Robbie in the film, which chronicles the awkward relationship between Mary and her cousin Queen Elizabeth I, who eventually had the Scottish royal beheaded.

The two actresses spent very little time together on set, so the queens' fictitious meeting would be more impactful, but Ronan and Robbie have since become good friends on the promotional trail.