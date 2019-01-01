Roma and Green Book top AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards nominations

Roma and Green Book will be the films to beat at the 2019 Movies for Grownups Awards after scoring four nominations each.

The two dramas are nominated for Best Picture, facing off with A Star Is Born, BlackKklansman, and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, while Roma's Alfonso Cuaron and Green Book's Peter Farrelly will compete for Best Director, against Spike Lee (BlackKklansman), Mimi Leder (On the Basis of Sex), and Kenneth Branagh (All Is True).

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) will fight for Best Actor alongside Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Hugh Jackman (The Front Runner), Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun), and John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie), while the Best Actress prize will be decided between Sandra Bullock (Bird Box), Nicole Kidman (Destroyer), Julia Roberts (Ben Is Back), Glenn Close (The Wife), and Viola Davis (Widows).

Green Book also picks up a nod in the Best Screenwriter category, while Roma's remaining nominations are for Best Time Capsule, celebrating stories which capture a real-life moment in history, and Best Foreign Film.

Widows, Black Panther, and Crazy Rich Asians are among the other multiple nominees for the AARP's 18th annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles on 4 February (19).

Shirley MacLaine will be honoured with the event's annual Movies For Grownups Career Achievement Award.

The full list of nominations is:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:

A Star Is Born

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Green Book

Roma

Best Actress:

Sandra Bullock (Bird Box)

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Viola Davis (Widows)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Julia Roberts (Ben Is Back)

Best Actor:

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Hugh Jackman (The Front Runner)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)

John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett (Black Panther)

Blythe Danner (What They Had)

Judi Dench (All Is True)

Nicole Kidman (Boy Erased)

Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians)

Best Supporting Actor:

Robert Duvall (Widows)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Robert Forster (What They Had)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Ian McKellen (All Is True)

Best Director:

Kenneth Branagh (All Is True)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Mimi Leder (On the Basis of Sex)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Best Screenwriter:

Peter Farrelly, Brian Hayes Currie, and Nick Vallelonga (Green Book)

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Peter Hedges (Ben Is Back)

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Paul Schrader (First Reformed)

Best Ensemble:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

The Front Runner

Widows

Best Grownup Love Story:

All Is True

On the Basis of Sex

Private Life

The Old Man & the Gun

What They Had

Best Intergenerational Film:

A Quiet Place

Beautiful Boy

Ben Is Back

Crazy Rich Asians

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Time Capsule:

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Roma

Best Documentary:

Amazing Grace

Bathtubs Over Broadway

RBG

The Rest I Make Up

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Best Foreign Film:

Cold War (Poland, France, U.K.)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

The Guilty (Denmark)