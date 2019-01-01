Kevin Hart 'evaluating' returning to Oscars host role

Kevin Hart is considering returning as host of the 2019 Oscars after he stepped down from the post when old controversial tweets resurfaced.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor was named as the host of the Academy Awards in December (18) but he pulled out of the gig days later after receiving backlash over offensive tweets dating back to 2008 and 2009. The comedian rejected the Academy bosses' demand to apologise, insisting he had apologised for them several times before, and stepped down before saying sorry once again.

Kevin sat down for a special hour-long appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs in the U.S. on Friday (04Jan19), and the host urged him to reprise the role, revealing that she had already spoken to the Academy and they had told her they still wanted him to front the ceremony.

In response, the 39-year-old said, "Leaving here, I promise you, I'm evaluating this conversation. This is a conversation I needed to have, I'm glad that I had it here, and I'm glad that it was as authentic and real as I could have hoped that it would be. So let me assess, just to sit in this space and really think, and you and I will talk before anything else."

In the interview, the Get Hard actor explained that he decided to step down because he felt the conversation would continue if he didn't, and he didn't want to cast a shadow on the show, due to be held on 24 February.

He explained he was angry that the tweets had resurfaced because it felt like it was "a malicious attack on my character" and "an attempt to end me", and that many outlets "ignored" the fact that he had apologised for the tweets before.

The funnyman insisted he doesn't have "a homophobic bone in my body" and is not the "immature comedian that I once was", and Ellen, who is openly gay, replied, "You have grown, you have apologised, you are apologising again right now. You've done it. Don't let those people win - host the Oscars."

The presenter, who has previously hosted the Oscars herself, tweeted clips of the conversation and wrote, "I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real."

She added that the chat was originally scheduled to air on Monday but she decided to bring it forward.