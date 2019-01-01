Lindsay Lohan guesses fate of her movie characters

Lindsay Lohan has taken a guess as to how some of her famous movie characters ended up.

The 32-year-old was the go-to actress for teen dramas in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, starring in films like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Life-Size.

Many of her movies live on with new old and new fans, and now Lindsay has pondered the fate of a few of her most famous alter egos.

“Cady Heron (from Mean Girls) is definitely back in Africa… building homes for orphaned gorillas. I mean, for sure, obviously,” she giggled in a video for Entertainment Weekly.

“Lola, (Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen), she would be a director on Broadway. She would be directing Mean Girls right now, duh!

“Anna Coleman (Freaky Friday) is now running for office. Secretary of State with Michelle Obama, probably, and Oprah Winfrey in 2020. So be sure to vote for her.”

As for the twins separated at birth she played in The Parent Trap, her very first film role in 1998 opposite Dennis Quaid and late actress Natasha Richardson, she thinks they would have ended up trading lives again.

“Hallie Parker and Annie James I think that they’ve swapped. Hallie is in London as a parenting counsellor and then Annie is in California running a vineyard,” she mused.

Some other guesses are that Maggie Peyton from Herbie Fully Loaded is now the VP at Tesla, while Just My Luck’s Ashley Albright is a “Diane von Furstenberg” like figure, running a fashion house.

“With really good luck,” Lindsay added.

And finally, although she doesn’t look set to have a role in Life-Size 2, she knows exactly what her character Casey would be up to.

“(She) would be living in Texas dating a really famous football player. And Casey would be friends with Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady and have kids parties together,” she said.

“I’m pretty sure you could put every character together and create a really good Capitol Hill office.”