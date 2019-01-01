Jim Parsons: 'There was nothing left to tell on The Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons knew it was time to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory because the writers "had chewed all the meat off this bone" when it came to storylines.

Jim became a household name after he was cast as nerdy Sheldon Cooper, a role that has bagged him four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, among countless other prizes.

However, he and co-stars Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik will say goodbye to their characters after 12 seasons later this year (19), and Jim admitted to Entertainment Weekly magazine that it was the right time to go.

"It's both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time," Jim mused. "It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn't feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn't keep doing it, but it feels like we've chewed all the meat off this bone."

When news broke that the series was ending, rumours swirled that it was Jim's decision not to carry on as Sheldon which led to production shutting down.

The core cast make nearly $1 million (£791,000) per episode, but Jim is now ready for new work opportunities.

"I guess at a personal level, it feels like the right time in my life. I don't know what's next for me," the 45-year-old shrugged. "It's not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I'm firmly in my middle age now. I don't know how much longer I can wear (Sheldon's T-shirts) without looking really long in the tooth.

"In a way, it's exciting. What is this next chapter of life? What is this next chapter for all of us? It will be very, very sad when it does end, even knowing (I am) okay with it. People are okay when they graduate but there are frequently tears at graduation. It's hard to say goodbye to people that you have worked with for so long."