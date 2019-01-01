Pregnant Amy Schumer laughs off severe morning sickness in Baywatch video

Amy Schumer has recreated Baywatch's iconic beach running scene to show off her pregnancy body.

The comedienne, who is battling severe morning sickness condition hyperemesis gravidarum, took to the beach over the holidays and shot a skit of herself running in slow motion, while wearing a swimsuit.

She posted the footage on Instagram on Friday (04Jan19), and added the caption: "'I puke anything I eat up until 4pm. But then I'm like... #baywatch #eyecandy..."

Amy has been very open about her health struggles since falling pregnant with new husband Chris Fischer's baby, recently admitting she feels 'blessed' she is able to bounce back from her sickness bouts.

Last month (Dec18), the Trainwreck star wished fans a happy Christmas in a video, which featured the star throwing up at the side of a country road.

A pal shot footage of the pregnant star vomiting and Amy posted it on Instagram.

In the quirky video, the comedienne took time to wish everyone a happy Christmas as she finished throwing up.

Her husband is also featured in the video.

Amy, who was forced to cancel a string of stand-up shows due to her difficult pregnancy, also shared a photo of herself lying on the floor next to her dogs and captioned it: "And so this is Christmas..."

Schumer, who has spent time in the hospital in recent weeks, refuses to let her health issues dampen her sense of humour - she joked about looking good during pregnancy while hooked up to an intravenous drip with her baby bump on show.

"Am I glowing? #hyperemesisgravidarum," she joked in a caption accompanying the hospital photo.

Amy's ongoing battle with severe nausea is following the I Feel Pretty star into the second trimester of her pregnancy, and she shared another candid video on Instagram of her vomiting earlier in December.

“Hi I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom," the comedienne, 37, wrote in the caption.

In November, Amy also posted a clip of her vomiting before a stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York.