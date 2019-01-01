Lili Reinhart vows to rise above negativity after returning to Twitter

Actress Lili Reinhart has returned to Twitter with a defiant message for the Internet trolls who forced her off the platform last month (Dec18).

The Riverdale star stepped away from the microblogging site in mid-December (18) after tiring of the "toxic" energy constantly sent her way as critics attacked her work, her image, and her love life with boyfriend and castmate Cole Sprouse.

"Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable?" she wrote at the time. "There's hate everywhere. But especially on Twitter. It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do."

Lili then insisted she wasn't going to let her haters get to her, before logging off for the holidays.

On Thursday (03Jan19), the 22 year old was back to tweeting, sharing her take on why detractors love to hate her.

"At the end of the day, if you go online to attack people who you don't know... you are only making it brutally apparent how insecure and unhappy you are," she wrote. "Misery loves company. Which is why hate grows. And people find happiness in hating or criticizing the same things. So think of how you're presenting yourself as a human being when you choose to do so".

Lili then used the opportunity to express her gratitude to her fans for their continued support.

"Also, just a general thank you to everyone who is so kind and loving to me," she posted. "I see you. I see your messages. It makes my heart happy. Thank you for your love."

She also took to her Instagram Story timeline to explain how she plans to rise above the negativity going forward, admitting she always regrets focusing so much on people who don't "deserve" her attention.

"Each year brings new lessons. This is one of mine," Lili declared. "Value yourself. And the parts of yourself that are your own. That no else can touch."